Despite Jeremy Clarkson’s best intentions, seeing a cyclist on a road is a common occurrence, but seeing a motorist on a cycle track is about as rare as an honest politician!
Just check this out!
There are a few places on this spinning rock that haven’t been colonised by the presence of an SUV, and the Llanfoist to Govilon cycle track isn’t one of them.
The video was taken by Jack Jones who was taking his terrier out for an afternoon constitutional when he bumped into something unexpected.
“I was just walking over Skew Bridge and I saw this motor coming towards me,” explained Govilon local Jack.
“Now while I’m used to being constantly harassed by middle-aged men who come up close behind me on their electric bikes before shouting or ringing their bells, this is something completely new!”
Jack added, “To be fair, the guy had his hazards on and he was going quite slow. He also looked a bit apologetic about it, but that’s not the point is it?
“Kids come racing down here on their bikes and it’s a bit irresponsible to be driving a car up here at any speed. It completely blocks the cycle land and could have caused an accident.”
Upon walking to Llanfoist, Jack noticed that the access gate had been un-padlocked and so assumed the vehicle and its occupant must have been on official business.
Jack told the Chronicle, “The vehicle access gate at the start of the cycle lane has MCC emblazoned upon it, so I imagine anyone with the key to it must be acting with their permission.
“It could have something to do with the new bat house that’s been put there recently. Either way, it’s not exactly a strenuous walk from the car park and it is a cycle lane. So I’m sure whoever was behind the wheel could use another more environmentally friendly and safer mode of transport next time.”