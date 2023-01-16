There have been reports stating that individuals have been knocking on Abergavenny residents' doors masquerading as people from St John's Ambulance charity and requesting donations.
Consequently, Gwent Police have issued a statement asking the public to be vigilant.
A spokesperson said: "We're urging Abergavenny residents to be vigilant following reports of people knocking on doors pretending to be from the charity St John's Ambulance requesting donations.
We recommend that if you are in doubt, keep them out and do not be pressured to open your door. If you know anyone who lives in this area who does not use social media, please let them know."
If you are visited, Gwent Police ask for you to call 101, or message on social media. For further information or advice, follow the link below.