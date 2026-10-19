A period of strong winds could lead to transport disruption this week as the Met Office issues a yellow weather alert.
Strong winds may spread across parts of southern England and Wales on Friday, as exposed areas could see gusts of 70mph or more. There will also be some periods of heavy rain which will make travel more difficult.
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The yellow weather warning signals a potential ‘significant’ impact according to the Met Office, and people should be prepared for the weather. The forecaster is also encouraging preparedness, as the alert can change quickly for local areas.
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