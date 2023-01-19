“The Warm Welcome Campaign exists to support the community response to the cost-of-living crisis and, working with partners of all kinds, to equip thousands of organisations to provide a warm space to everyone who might need it this winter. Whilst many groups are helping to alleviate the cost-of-living crisis for people, we felt it was important for us as churches to work together as much as possible,” explained Jenni Pryor, President of Abergavenny Churches Together.