WITH the cold weather set in for the week there are still places across Abergavenny offering a warm space to help everyone face the rising costs of heating homes thanks to Abergavenny Churches Together.
It is hoped that the scheme will run until the end of March.
Warm spaces in Abergavenny
Monday:
Salvation Army Hall - Victoria Street - 10am- 1pm
Quakers at the Salvation Army Hall - 1pm - 4pm
Tuesday:
Gateway Church: Community Cafe - 10am - 2pm
Wednesday:
Gateway Church: Community Cafe - 10am - 2pm
St Mary’s Church: Tithe Barn - 11.30am - 2pm
Thursday:
OLSM: St Michael’s Centre - 11am-2pm
Gateway Church: Community Cafe - 10am-2pm
Friday:
Cornerstone Church: Cornerstone Centre - 10am - 12noon
A warm welcome will be guaranteed for anyone visiting and are chance for people to fund warmth, company and refreshments free of charge and with no agenda.
“The Warm Welcome Campaign exists to support the community response to the cost-of-living crisis and, working with partners of all kinds, to equip thousands of organisations to provide a warm space to everyone who might need it this winter. Whilst many groups are helping to alleviate the cost-of-living crisis for people, we felt it was important for us as churches to work together as much as possible,” explained Jenni Pryor, President of Abergavenny Churches Together.