A new record number of Green Flags are flying at green spaces across Wales today, following Keep Wales Tidy’s announcement of Green Flag and Green Flag Community Awarded spaces for 2024/25.
The 291 sites include parks, university campuses, community farms, cemeteries, allotments and housing associations.
The Green Flag Award presentation was held on Tuesday 16 July, with Owen Derbyshire, CEO of Keep Wales Tidy, doing the honours.
Eighteen awards were given across the county of Monmouthshire; amongst those honoured, are local green spaces: Bailey Park, Castle Meadows, Goytre Community Garden, Laurie Jones Community Orchard and Mardy Park.
The announcement comes off the back of Wales in Bloom judging week, which saw the culmination of community groups and volunteers’ hard work.
Abergavenny Town Council congratulated the participants who contribute to keeping the town’s Green Spaces in such tip-top condition.
Proud Mayor of Abergavenny, Cllr Chris Holland, said: “Under the collective banner of Abergavenny in Bloom, our talented and dedicated groups at all the locations which have been awarded Green Flags for 2024 continually strive to improve and enhance our natural environment.
“It is imperative to make sure this national award and recognition does not go by unnoticed, as the work and commitment of these volunteers enable the green spaces we have here in Abergavenny continue to be shining jewels in our crown.
“Abergavenny Town Council are incredibly proud of all those who played their part in helping their groups to be awarded the Green Flag this year and for many years.”
Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Equalities & Engagement, Angela Sandles, also praised the dedication and hard work of communities across Monmouthshire.
On behalf of MCC, she extended a heartfelt congratulations to all the award recipients and encourages everyone to explore and appreciate these exemplary green spaces that contribute to the beauty and vitality of our county.
Cllr Sandles commented: “We invite everyone to come and experience the natural beauty and historical wonders that our award-winning parks have to offer.”
The Green Flag Award, delivered in Wales by Keep Wales Tidy, aims to connect people with the very best parks and green spaces. The awards benchmark parks and green spaces, so visitors know wherever there is a Green Flag, they’re visiting an exceptional place with the highest standards.
A total of 199 Community sites marks a record high for Wales, which now proudly holds more Green Flag Community Awards than any other country delivering the Green Flag scheme.
31 community sites in Wales received their first Green Flag Community Award, marking a significant step forward in the availability of high-quality green spaces across the country.
Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, said: “I am delighted that Wales now has more community-awarded green flag sites than any other country in the world!
“We are already ranked as the second best recycling nation in the world and today’s news is another example of how Wales is leading the way and we are working towards a stronger, greener nation.
“The standards required to achieve Green Flag status are very high, so I’m extremely pleased to see an additional 31 sites achieving this goal and want to congratulate all of the sites recognised for providing excellent facilities to local people and visitors alike.
“Our local green spaces play a vital role in connecting us to nature, supporting biodiversity and providing opportunities for healthy recreation.”
Owen Derbyshire, Keep Wales Tidy Chief Executive added: “We’re thrilled to see a record number of 291 green spaces in Wales receive prestigious Green Flag and Green Flag Community Awards, recognising the hard work of all involved in maintaining these sites.
“In particular, we’re so proud to see Wales is home to even more community awarded sites, ensuring accessibility to high quality green space for everyone, with our sites playing such an important role in the physical and mental wellbeing of communities across Wales.”