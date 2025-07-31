SUPERMARKET giant, Waitrose has called back Waitrose and partners egg and spinach protein pot because of potential contamination with Salmonella.
The supermarket has issued notices in their stores who are selling this product instructing customers who may have bought the product what to do.
Symptoms which can be caused by Salmonella can include a fever, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps.- if you have experienced any of these symptoms The Food Standards Agency ask that you stay away from work, school or nursery until you have stopped having symptoms for at least 48 hours to avoid passing it on to other people.
They ask customers who may have bought the product to return it to the store from where they bought it from so they can receive a full refund.
