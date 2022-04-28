Volunteers turn up in force to give town a spring clean

Tom Ward-Jackson, KWT’s Monmouthshire Officer, left, about to start off on a community litter pick with some of the KAT volunteers at the Abergavenny Community Centre ( Pic from Gethin Jones )

Eighteen volunteers turned out to help spruce up Abergavenny in a community litter-pick as part of the national ‘Spring Clean’ event held by Keep Wales Tidy (KWT)/Caru Cymru.

The volunteers were from Keep Abergavenny Tidy (KAT) who have started a campaign to identify the producers of littered products. Seven others KAT members supported the event some by clearing their own patch.

“The number of volunteers for our picks is fantastic,” said Helen Trevor Davies, KAT coordinator. “It shows the tremendous support for litter picking locally. But it can be disappointing if, despite all the effort, litter and fly tipping is increasing.”

The theme for this year’s KWT event was ‘Keep our alleyways tidy’, and a total of 30 orange bags and 10 purple bags were collected around Abergavenny.

One hotspot was the lane between Chapel Road and Pen y pound where the haul amounted to 12 orange bags, nine purple bags and two huge sacks of loose rubbish. Tom Ward-Jackson, KWT’s Monmouthshire Officer, and a team of six cleared the unsightly litter, some from the other side of the railings that had been there for years.

A KAT member cleared two alleyways between Old Barn Way and the Old Hereford Road while another did the alleyways at the back of Croesonen at the top of Old Ross Road and the alleyway opposite Bailey Park

Another hot spot was the lane by the bus station where bins for glass had household rubbish stuffed in them.

Packaging that was reported included: Coca Cola, McDonalds, Costa, Morrisons, Waitrose, Cadbury’s wrappers, and plastic Rizla tubes.

Some of the haul from the lane behind Old Station Surgery ( Pic from Gethin Jones )

“We have a special thank-you to Little Green Refills in Market Street who rewarded a volunteer with a cup of coffee, on offer to all KAT litter pickers,” said Helen.

“By my reckoning 30 orange bags were collected on the day (including an estimate of six orange bags worth in the two builders’ sacks), 10 purple bags and no end of cigarette butts,” she said.

Four Tesco trolleys and five Morrisons ones were lying by the Fairfield car park; and 44 face masks were found.

“Very many people, members of Kat or not, litter pick in the area generally. One Kat member was spotted litter picking around Keepers’ Pond recently.

“Well done, everyone.”

One KAT member has compiled a report about KAT litter picking in a pilot study during three months indicating which brands of bottles, cans and empty packaging were dumped.

Since its relaunch in March 2019, KAT’s 70 plus members have collected around 1500 bags of litter providing evidence-based knowledge about the types of litter. And they have welcomed the Welsh Government scheme for 2024 to deter excess packaging by companies, and fines where their product is being littered, and a bottle deposit scheme.

Keep Abergavenny Tidy have also issued a message for people to clean up after their dogs.

A KAT volunteer was horrified to find a pile of dog poo bags dumped in a back lane on one of his regular rounds.

The volunteer was clearing the lane behind Old Barn Way and Old Hereford Road when he came across 22 bags which he gathered in a prominent place to shame whoever left them.

A KAT spokesperson said: “It is simply not acceptable to dump this health hazard here or anywhere. We urge and remind everyone to please pick up after your dog and dispose of the bags properly.”

KAT hold community litter picks on the first Tuesday of each month. If you would like to get involved in a group pick or become a litter hero by clearing your own favourite patch - please contact the coordinator by email on [email protected]