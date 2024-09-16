One of the biggest one-day shows in the farming calendar hit record numbers in entries
The Usk Show saw the weather bring a record 26,000 people to the many things the show had to offer: from entertainment to working displays, livestock judging to horse competitions a dog show to basset hounds and a very popular childrens’ tug of war against 100hp behemoths.
The Homecraft section saw record entries in nearly all of the classes. As ever the entries were all of a very high standard with the produce classes challenging the judges to choose a 1st place.
Children's handwriting classes were the most popular with a combined number of 260 entries. Usk Primary School won the most points as a school, closely followed by Raglan Primary.
The grand parade of farm animals was one of the highlights in the main ring, although the scourge of Tb meant that many cattle were unable to enter.
David Morgan presented the awards in the main ring paying tribute to president Gwynne Cadogan who passed away earlier this year.
Overall Champion dairy cow went to Nina Pryce with Daisy, a Jersey heifer. Champion beef was a homebred Charollais heifer ‘Tulip’ from Will Edwards presented by Harrison-Clark Rickerby. Champion shearling ewe came from Aled Groucutt.
Champion goat award for ‘Gallant Lad’ from Sam Owens in Devon and Champion Best in Show pig went to Cross Ash’s Mandy Phillips with Overall Young Handler Champion Lowrie Hughes.
Champion horse went to Kellie-Anne Jones’ Irish Sporthorse ‘Gone goes the Theory’
Show Secretary Nia Osborne thanked all the traders, exhibitors, sponsors, members, stewards who all support the show, many of whom have been doing so for multiple generations.
“Usk Show is run almost entirely by volunteers. We have one paid member of staff and everyone else gives up their time and energy for free to ensure that everyone has the best day that they can