Monmouthshire-based buildings preservation charity The Village Alive Trust continues to spearhead a project to restore and reopen the closed Grade II* St Teilo’s Church at Llanarth. The project is the largest undertaken by the Trust which has been run by volunteers since 2004.
The ambitious project aims to create a welcoming community venue which can help tackle isolation in the rural area, and will foster work by local groups dealing with issues including mental health. The main funding body, National Lottery Heritage Fund, scrutinised a submission from the Trust for delivery grant funding earlier this year.
While the investment principles demanded by funders regarding the saving of heritage and other aspects were met, the Trust has been advised to seek a pre-delivery grant to further strengthen the project in the particular areas of future management of the project and partnership agreements.
To this end the Trust will be approaching potential ‘partners’ who would like, in the future, to make use of a welcoming community venue created in the heritage setting of a landmark church building which has Norman origins and has served as a community focus for centuries.
The Church in Wales which owns the church has fully supported the Trust since the project started in 2019. Workshops and surveys have shown that there is a need for a dedicated venue which can accommodate a café space, a bell ringing training school, intimate meeting space for small groups, therapy and counselling space ads well as a heritage centre for the locality.
The project represents a potential investment into the rural area of £2million. The Trust has already gained £50,000 in grants and donations over the past years to build the project to date, using professional viability studies, surveys, workshops and open events including joint fundraisers and community events jointly run with Llanarth Village Hall.
Pat Griffiths, chairperson of the Village Alive Trust, said: “ This is a huge endeavour, to reroof, renovate and make fit for the 21st century a redundant church building which is Grade II* listed…one of fewer than six per cent of the listed buildings in Wales given this listing.
Tribute to trustee
“But Trustees and supporters are working to achieve this. Sadly we lost a valued Trustee this July, with the untimely and unexpected death of Mr Michael Powell. Mike lived in Llanarth, was secretary of Llanarth Village Hall and a former member of Monmouthshire County Council’s Rural Regeneration Team and he personally worked tirelessly for community benefit.
“ He is irreplaceable, as is his knowledge and enthusiasm for the local area, and the world is poorer without him. The Trust has the difficult task of finding a new Trustee who can bring unique skills to the current project, which we are actively seeking,” said Pat.
Anyone who is interested in learning more about the Trust and the current project can email the Trust on [email protected].
Comments
We've recently changed our login process. If you have an account for commenting, you will need to re-register on the login window.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.