Free exercise classes in Bailey park are still being held everyday of the week, weekdays at 6am and 8am on the weekend.
Domini Barnes started Exercise in the Park in January hoping to create an accessible way to keep fit for everyone in the Abergavenny area.
Now, the Exercise in the Park team meet every morning, work at their own pace and walk, jog or workout to improve their physical and mental health.
As the mornings are getting lighter and warmer as we move into spring, Domini hopes more people can get involved.
When the classes began at the beginning of the year, Domini explained why it was important to her. She said: "I decided to do something about becoming a couch potato.
"With the cost of living, energy prices through the roof and very little movement in peoples’ salaries for years, I can’t be the only person feeling this way.
"Our health and fitness isn’t something we should worry about.
“It should be easy and accessible to anyone and everyone.
“We just need an incentive to do it and I’m hoping this is one of them.”
A member of the team said: "We just come and have a chat every morning and it's lovely.
"We didn't know each other when we started but now we've found friends who we get along with so well."
During the summer months, free yoga sessions will be held and Domini asks any other fitness professionals who would like to introduce their sport to provide free taster sessions.
Send an email to [email protected] if you are a fitness professional who wants to introduce your sport or if you want to attend the daily sessions.