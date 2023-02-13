An otter rescued yesterday from a river bank in Abergavenny has now been moved to UK Wild Otter Trust rehabilitation centre in North Devon.
The cub, now named 'Usk', was taken to Riverside Vets by a member of the public after being found unwell.
This morning a representative from the South Wales Otter Trust said: "He has done very well overnight, eaten and taken in some water.
"I doubt he would have lasted outside much longer.
"Usk is a little thin and may need to see a specialist vet, but fingers crossed he will be ok."
He went on to thank all of the individuals involved in getting help for the cub.
Anyone who sees an otter is asked to never share the location publicly.