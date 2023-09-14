The finish line of the MAD challenge was emotional today, (Thursday, September 14) as the team paddled in to The Boat Inn in Chepstow completing the 12 day hiking, canoeing and cycling challenge.
The MAD Challenge team have spent the last 12 days hiking, cycling and canoeing from the Lake District to the Severn Estuary to raise money for children’s hospital charity, Noah’s Ark.
It’s estimated the group have raised more than £20,000 for the children’s charity and you can still donate via the JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mad-challenge20231
59-year-old Camilla Laing led the group hiking up the four highest peaks in England, cycling 200 miles from Kendal to Herefordshire and canoeing 100 miles of the river wye in four days from Hay on Wye to Chepstow.
In a teary-eyed speech at the finish line, Camilla said: “The whole team has been amazing, behind the scenes as well. Without the support, the kindness and the generosity of everybody who has helped us to do this challenge, it wouldn’t have happened.
“We couldn’t have done what we’ve done without you all and it’s just been mind-blowing the people who have helped us along the way.”
Between 2010 and 2015, Camilla’s niece was treated for leukaemia in London. Camilla inspired by the cancer care she witnessed decided to raise money for a charity. She chose the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital Charity, a charity that supports children who need specialist and often life-saving treatment.
