In recognition of St David’s Day, members of Abergavenny Town Council offered locals the opportunity to show their ‘thanks’ to individuals, businesses and/or organisations within the community.
At the entrance of Abergavenny Market Hall, members of the public wrote a message on a daffodil, expressing their gratitude or highlighting something of merit achieved by their chosen person or group.
There were beautiful messages, thanking everyone from parents and grandparents to the NHS and Veterans Breakfast Hub. Together, the daffodils have created a 'Field of Thanks', illustrating the assets of the community.
Some people also made a donation to the Mayor’s chosen charities: Cwtch Angels, 7 Corners and Help for Kharkiv; raising a valuable £60.
A spokesperson from Abergavenny Town Council said: "This idea for a ‘Field of Thanks’ came about after the Covid Pandemic when Abergavenny Town Council were looking at ways for people to express their thanks and gratitude to those who had done something that they felt was deserving of recognition by way of a public ‘thank you’.
We now have a Good Citizens Award, which anyone can submit a person, group, or organisation forward for consideration, but the ‘Field of Thanks’ was a simple way for anyone who just wanted to say ‘thanks’.
We decided that St David’s Day was a great date to do this, and although the weather was a little gloomy this year, the heart-warming stories of gratitude and appreciation shared on these daffodils were beautiful and brightened up our day so much so, that we have left them in place in the entrance to the Market Hall for everyone to stop and read. This Banner will then be displayed at the forthcoming Community Dinner in April.
If anybody would like to go down the route of making a nomination for a Good Citizens Award, all they need to do is complete the nomination form which can be obtained from the Town Clerk by emailing [email protected] – the nominated person needs to be a resident of Abergavenny, and we ask for a brief description of why you would like to make the nomination so that Abergavenny Town Council can consider them for a Good Citizens Award."