Friday, February, 9 marked a terrific evening for the Royal British Legion Abergavenny Branch as people came together for a black tie fundraiser dinner.
Hosted at the Kings Arms Hotel, 73 guests attended the glittering event, incuding the Secretary of State for Wales David Davies MP, RBL Gwent County President Lt. Col Mike Harry, Gwent County Chair Mike Jones MBE and Anne Wilde, the Mayor of Abergavenny.
An incedible £500 was raised for the RBL Abergavenny Branch to support their work helping serving military, veterans and their families locally.
Chair of the RBL Abergavenny Branch and Lead of Abergavenny Combined Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club, Peter Farthing said: “Thanks to every one who attended and gave us your support. We would like to say a particular thank you to Cocky R Thomas Mechanics, the Barber Shop, Brewers Fayre, Honeycomb Print Services and the Kings Arms Hotel for their support and donations of some amazing raffle prizes. Let’s do it again next year!”