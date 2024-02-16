Chair of the RBL Abergavenny Branch and Lead of Abergavenny Combined Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club, Peter Farthing said: “Thanks to every one who attended and gave us your support. We would like to say a particular thank you to Cocky R Thomas Mechanics, the Barber Shop, Brewers Fayre, Honeycomb Print Services and the Kings Arms Hotel for their support and donations of some amazing raffle prizes. Let’s do it again next year!”