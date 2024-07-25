WHEN pigs win prizes, ponies parade, cows look moody, sheep act sheepish and goats do the weird things that goats do, it can only mean one thing - it’s Royal Welsh time again.
For the last four days, thousands of two legged and four-legged creatures have been flocking to the Builth Wells Show-ground for an agricultural experience like no other.
With its heady brew of culture, spectacle, tradition and innovation, the Royal Welsh is a jewel in the crown of Wales and it attracts visitors from far and wide.
Yet it’s not just some of the finest specimens and breeds of livestock under the sun that people come to watch win awards and gain recognition in the fierce arena off the judging ring. There’s tractors too. Lots of them, and if you’ve got the means you could take away a shiny new John Deere or Massey Ferguson back with you.
And of that’s not enough to float your boat, this year there was also some JCB Dancing Diggers to entertain the masses in the Main Ring.
Yet despite being firmly rooted in the farming way of life, you don’t need to know your Torddu Badgerface Welsh Mountain from Blue Faced Leicester to have a great day out at the Royal Welsh.
It’s rewarding enough just to wander amongst the animals, have a drink of something homegrown, tuck into something organic, and stroll about in a contented daze.
And if watching sheep being sheared isn’t your thing, then why not take in a little Carriage Driving, maybe admire the Parade of hounds, perhaps watch a Black Mountains Falconry Display, or simply lay back and let the Regimental Band and Corps of Drums of The Royal Welsh lull you to sleep.
Failing that, you could simply stroll around the brand new Horticulture Village, appreciate the pole climbing competition, watch the RAF Falcons do their thing, or simply wonder if that larger than life-size puppet of a Ceredigion farmer will one day stalk your nightmares.
It all happens for four days in July when Cymru goes regal!
In case you missed this year’s show here’s a short video and some pics to give you a little taste.