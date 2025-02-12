THE ‘VAST majority’ of Blaenau Gwent residents who took part in an online budget consultation over the last couple of weeks don’t want their council tax to increase by 4.95 per cent next year.
At a special meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Corporate and Performance scrutiny committee on Friday, February 7 councillors received a report on the draft budget for 2025/2026.
An online survey on draft proposal ended this week
Director of corporate services and s151 officer Rhian Hayden told the committee that 800 people had given the council their views.
While a detailed breakdown of their views could not be given to councillors yet, Ms Hayden said she could give them a: “flavour of the responses we had.”
Ms Hayden said: “We did ask about the acceptability of a 4.95 per cent increase and as is understandable, the vast majority said they would find that unacceptable.
“However, that recommendation is in the report because it is a big element of funding for this council, in excess of 20 per cent, to run our services.”
“Without that level of increase we will have to find significant cost reductions in service delivery – which might mean we have to reduce or stop providing services.”
The survey had also asked people to rank council services as priority funding areas.
Ms Hayden said: “36 per cent highlighted schools as being their number one priority.”
The budget proposals include giving schools a funding boost worth £4.88 million over the next two years.
School balances have been dropping and are predicted to be in an overall deficit of £3.5 million by the end of March.
Cllr Tommy Smith (Labour) said: “I’m pleased to see the uplift for schools going forward.”
He asked if pay and national insurance increases had been included in this funding?
Ms Hayden explained that a three per cent pay award and employment costs such as national insurance had already been included in the budget for schools and that this was “additional” cash.
Senior accountancy manager Gina Taylor added that the hope is that this extra money will help address the overall schools deficit situation.
Later in the meeting Cllr Smith put forward an amendment to the officer’s recommendations to approve the budget.
He suggested the committee approve the draft budget but: “not to move at this stage” the 4.95 per cent Council Tax increase.
“I just feel that this is a full council decision that can be looked at on February 20.” said Cllr Smith
The committee unanimous agreed the proposal.