Vandals destroy new Platinum Jubilee tree hours after planting

Hours after the tree planting ceremony vandals attacked the tree which had to be tied to a stake put up by MCC gardeners until it could be replanted ( Pic from Jon Davies )

A commemorative tree planted in Linda Vista Gardens to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee was left vandalised just hours after it was planted.

Local residents attended a celebration in the Gardens on the afternoon of Wednesday May 25 where Town Mayor Tony Konieczny planted a Rowan tree kindly donated by Abergavenny Garden Centre.

Local primary schools also received trees from the Garden Centre to plant within their school grounds as a lasting symbol of the widely celebrated Platinum Jubilee.

However sadly the next morning Monmouthshire council staff who tend to Linda Vista Gardens found the tree had been vandalised and snapped.

Council staff have since planted a wooden stake alongside the tree to support it, whilst the council looks into replacing the tree.

The incident has understandably left town and county councillors who were present at the planting deeply saddened and annoyed.

Abergavenny Town Mayor Tony Koneiczny said: “It’s a shame that the great majority who take pride in the town are blighted by a mindless minority who seemingly have no regard for property or the environment.

“The volunteers who work tirelessly in Bailey Park and Linda Vista Gardens for the benefit of us all are constantly having to attend to the destruction and theft of plants and young trees. Thanks to Safer Towns funding, the number of CCTV cameras has been increased around the Town and in the Parks to combat the growing number of incidents of antisocial behaviour.”

Chair of Monmouthshire County Council Laura Wright was also present at the celebrations on Wednesday May 25, and echoed the Mayor’s thoughts.

Cllr Laura Wright said: “I was really sad to hear that a native Rowan tree that was planted in Linda Vista Gardens to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubliee was vandalised and broken within 24 hours of being planted.

“I would like to thank the Friends of Linda Vista Gardens who have tried to repair the damage, we really hope the tree recovers and grows to become another beautiful feature in the stunning gardens.”

The Jubilee celebration and presentation at Linda Vista Gardens was organised by local entertainer Bryn Yemm, with the help of Abergavenny Garden Centre who donated 10 Rowan trees to the event, which saw Abergavenny locals converge on the Gardens for an afternoon of song, dance and celebration.

Having donated 10 of the indigenous Sorbus Aucuparias to the event, garden centre staff were on hand to present local primary schools with their own trees to take back and plant in their school grounds.

Representatives from Cantref, Deri View, Gilwern, Llanfoist, Llanvihangel, Llantilio Pertholey, Our Lady & St. Michael’s, Ysgol Gymraeg Y-Fenni and Cross Ash primary school all received their own Rowan Tree to be planted as a lasting symbol of the widely celebrated Platinum Jubilee.

Following the presentations, the celebrations continued with local dance group Dance Attack performing to Bryn Yemm’s live rendition of “Jubilee Party”.

Speaking at the presentation at Linda Vista Gardens on Wednesday May 25, Tony Konieczny, Abergavenny’s Town Mayor, said: “A huge thanks goes to the Abergavenny Garden Centre for donating these amazing Rowan trees which will commemorate

‘‘The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. For the children here today, these trees may not seem significant to you now, but year on year, you will see them flower and grow as you will grow. I hope many people get pleasure from it.”

Cllr Laura Wright added: “I hope we can all consider planting trees in our gardens, focusing on increasing the urban tree canopy and doing what we can to tackle climate change in the process. I also want to say a huge thank you to the children for their efforts and incredible dance performances we’ve seen at today’s Jubilee event.