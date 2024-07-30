Usk Town Council has launched a questionnaire ahead of Monmouthshire County Council’s review of car parking charges in the county.
The town council took to social media, asking for locals to share their views, as MCC’s review looms.
Usk has always benefitted from free car parking, however if approved, it is likely that Usk carparks will see the same charges as MCC carparks in Abergavenny, Chepstow and Monmouth.
It’s understood that residents could have to pay to use the car park, if they do not own a permit. Residents who currently use the car park can apply for a Residents Permit (one per household).
On-Street Parking Residential Permits have been implemented in other towns in Monmouthshire. The annual cost for an MCC Residents Permit is currently £75 per car park and is limited to only one per household.
For residents with more than one car, any additional vehicles would need to purchase a 'Seasonal Long Stay Parking Permit' available currently at a fee of:
3 months - £145
6 months - £280
12 months - £545
Normal car parking charges will also apply to people working in Usk, although they may also choose to purchase a Seasonal Long Stay Parking Permit. The potential charges have sparked much debate, with arguments for and against.
Some have argued that car parking charges may encourage residents to choose walking, cycling, scooting and alternative transportation methods - boosting the carbon footprint and potentially physical and mental health.
Others believe that if the charges are placed, it could lead to “financial suicide”, due to a decrease in footfall and economic activity.