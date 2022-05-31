US expert to speak at sustainable farming event

Farmers and policy-makers in Wales and beyond are set to discuss how sustainable forms of livestock farming can offer solutions to both climate change and food security concerns.

On May 31, American author and film-maker Diana Rodgers will speak alongside representatives of Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) and the Sustainable Food Trust at an event at renowned organic dairy farm Bwlchwernen Fawr, near Lampeter.

With feed, fertiliser and energy costs soaring, the issue of how non-intensive, largely pasture-based farming can offer solutions to current concerns regarding food security and higher prices will be high on the agenda.

Speakers will also address how Wales can best use its natural advantages to farm in ways which reduce emissions and sequester carbon in order to contribute to tackling climate change.

Diana Rodgers is the author of ‘Sacred Cow: The Case for (Better) Meat’, and is a prominent contributor to international debates over diet, nutrition and sustainable food systems.

She is in demand internationally, and her appearance in Wales is part of a wider European tour in late-May and early-June.

HCC will present evidence from its latest sustainability ‘road map’, Perfecting the Welsh Way, while the chair of the Sustainable Food Trust and owner of Bwlchwernen Fawr, Patrick Holden, will explain how his farm is managed according to the principles of the Circular Economy, producing as much food as possible from the natural capital of 300 acres whilst minimising the use of non-renewable inputs.

Diana Rodgers said: “I look forward to seeing the Welsh way of pasture-based farming, and discussing how current debates often leave people confused as to what constitutes a healthy and sustainable diet. We must recognize the critical importance grazing animals play in a sustainable food system.”

Patrick Holden said: “We’re delighted to be hosting this event at such an important time.

‘‘The war in Ukraine has sent the price of energy, fertiliser and feed even higher. It may well accelerate a transition in farming and highlights a global need to ensure resilient and regional food systems.”

HCC industry development and relations manager John Richards explained that “the independent research which informed our ‘Welsh Way’ work on sustainability found that our non-intensive farming systems release fewer emissions and use fewer inputs than many other types of farming.

“It also pointed the way to how we can get even better, through maximising best practice in grassland management, breeding, and animal health. This is how Welsh agriculture can aspire to lead the way in future in terms of efficient, sustainable livestock farming.”

The event will begin with lunch sourced from local, sustainable farms and will run from 1-4pm, with a farm walk to follow.