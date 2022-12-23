James Rogers had notified Monmouthshire council, in November, of his intention to chop down the corkscrew willow and the badly leaning apple tree in his garden at Avenue Road.
The authority had until December 23 to consider the application and following a visit by its tree officer has agreed the proposal is acceptable.
The willow tree is partially visible from a highway path, and its crown from the road, but has shown signs of weakness while the apple tree, which is in a tree corridor, is described as unstable.
A tree surgeon recommended removal of the willow due to its proximity to the property. Neither tree is subject to a tree preservation order and Mr Rogers has two years in which to carry out the work.