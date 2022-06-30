Unicorn Singers to perform in tribute concert

A reminder that the Unicorn Singers are making a welcome return with a concert at St Peter’s Church, Llanwenarth Citra on Saturday, July 9 and will be paying tribute to John Wilson who died earlier this year.

He and his late wife Eileen, whose ashes are buried in the churchyard, were longtime friends and supporters of local choirs. The concert marks the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by contrasting a sequence of madrigals written for the Queen’s illustrious predecessor Elizabeth 1, with Benjamin Britten’s Choral Dances from Gloriana written to mark the present Queen’s coronation in 1953. There will also be Purcell’s setting of I Was Glad and Redford’s Rejoice In The Lord.

Added to this will be a light-hearted mix of styles ranging from Monteverdi’s energetic setting of Beatus Vir and Lauridsen’s Italian madrigals to some newly composed folk song arrangements and the George Gershwin classis I Got Rhythm.