It was previously reported by the Chronicle that on Thursday 12 January, emergency services were called to Underhill Crescent, Abergavenny to what eyewitnesses believed to have been the scene of a stabbing.
A spokesperson from Gwent Police commented: “We received a call regarding a disturbance at an address in Underhill Crescent, Abergavenny at around 3.30pm on Thursday 12 January.
Officers attended, along with specially trained firearms officers as a precaution, after receiving a report that a man had made threats while holding a knife.
A 23-year old man and 55-year-old man, both from Abergavenny, received minor injuries.”
It was also confirmed that the 23-year-old man was arrested under suspicion of affray but later released with no further action.