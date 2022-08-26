Transport for Wales is sponsoring Pride Cymru’s Big Weekend 2022, Wales’ biggest celebration of equality and diversity.

This year the event spans over two days on Saturday August 27 and Sunday August 28 at Cardiff City Hall Lawns.

Attendees can expect three stages, a mile-long parade, a great selection of food, cabaret, family area and much more.

Pride Cymru is a volunteer-led charity that works to promote the elimination of discrimination be it on the grounds of sexual orientation, gender, race, religion, or ability.

They’re committed to campaigning for equality and acceptance of diversity within our communities and recognise and celebrate the contributions made by LGBTQ+ people in society.

Pride Cymru also work to create opportunities for LGBTQ+ people around Wales to connect and support each other.

Chair of Pride Cymru, Gian Molinu, said: “We’re delighted and grateful for the generous support of Transport for Wales for Pride Cymru this year.

‘’We’re also really looking forward to having the Social Zone on site which will bring a new element to Pride and provide a great space for people to connect.”

TfW last sponsored Pride Cymru in 2019 and are committed to fostering a lasting and productive partnership with the charity organisation.

As part of its sponsorship this year, TfW will have a ‘social space’ inside the festival where people can come together to socialise, chat, and meet in real life.

This space will tie in with the company’s ‘Real Social Network’ campaign.

There will also be a market stall at Pride Cymru for people to come along and talk to Transport for Wales staff whether that’s career opportunities or finding out more about the work the company is doing to build its South Wales Metro and the opportunities it will bring.

Travel advice

If you’re travelling by train to Cardiff for Pride Cymru, check your journey before travelling.

There are changes to some train services and replacement buses running on certain routes as part of work to build the Metro.

There’s more information about changes to train times on the website