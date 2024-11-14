Abergavenny favourites The Beefy Boys have achieved a remarkable milestone, ranking fourth in the World Food Championships, held this year in Indianapolis, USA. Competing among elite teams from around the world, they secured their place as one of the top four for the title of World’s Best Burger.
Their journey began earlier this month, when the team flew to Indianapolis, facing the unique challenge of sourcing local, high-quality ingredients, including an alternative to their signature grass-fed Herefordshire beef. This added twist means that The Beefy Boys had to adapt their creations while remaining true to the bold and inventive style that has made them UK burger icons.
In the competition’s first round, the ‘Extreme Burger’ challenge, The Beefy Boys debuted their brand new ‘Boujee Boy’ burger – a smash patty creation featuring champagne-pickled gherkins, a miso glaze, and bone marrow. The innovative and bold flavours struck a chord with the judges, winning them a coveted Judge’s Choice award and earning them a spot in the Championship’s final.
Advancing to the final, The Beefy Boys went head-to-head with six other international teams. This time, they elevated their award-winning UK favourite, the Oklahoma Onion Boy, adding a twist of truffle-infused dirty mayo, roasted bone marrow, and their signature pickled gherkins. Judges were effusive in their praise, noting the irresistible classic cheeseburger flavours and remarking that they “couldn’t resist taking three bites.”
Following an intense final showdown, The Beefy Boys secured an incredible fourth place ranking on the global stage. As the only British team to compete, they proudly represented the UK and put their hometown of Hereford on the culinary map.
Born out of a back garden barbecue in 2011 between four childhood friends - Anthony Murphy, Daniel Mayo-Evans, Christian Williams and Lee Symonds- burger restaurant The Beefy Boys has become a true success story after establishing itself as a firm-favourite with food fans.
The Beefy Boys now have three restaurants, alongside their food truck which travels to events across the country. Their food - which promotes local produce - continues to receive glowing reviews from their customers, along with winning multiple awards .