TRIBUTES have been paid to former Abergavenny Mayor, Sheila Woodhouse, who died on Monday.
Mrs Woodhouse served as the town’s mayor 2013-14 taking over from the late Samantha Dodd as only the fifth woman to hold the office. Mrs Woodhouse’s husband Chris also served as a town and county councillor and himself was Mayor of Abergavenny in 2004
Abergavenny born and bred, after leaving school at St Albans RC School and Monmouth Comprehensive School, Mrs Woodhouse spent 32 years working for the Post Office, starting as a telephonist and graduating to branch manager.
As well as being mayoress of Abergavenny in 2004 she also served as consort when her husband was elected as Chairman of Monmouthshire County Council in 2007.
Several years later she was to take on the role of chairman in her own right promising to make sure all opinions were ‘heard and heard fairly’.
During a long career in public service Mrs Woodhouse was involved in many local groups, including the former Penyfal Hospital League of Friends, Harold Road Junior School governing body, WRVS, Nevill Hall League of Friends, Abergavenny/Oestringen Twinning Association and the Gateway Club with which she was involved with for almost 40 years.
She was also a founder member and longtime secretary of Abergavenny Mind Association and President of AAODS, a role she took over from former Honorary Burgess of Abergavenny, the late Alan Breeze.
Mrs Woodhouse was a proud ambassador for Abergavenny and speaking at her mayor making in 2013 she called on the people of the town to ‘talk it up, not run it down’.
"When you tell people where you live they say you are so lucky and we are indeed fortunate to live here,” she said.
A spokesperson for Abergavenny Town Council said, ”Sheila Woodhouse served her community with dignity and grace.
“She had great presence and carried herself throughout her duties serving as both a town and county councillor, as Mayor of Abergavenny, and Chair of Monmouthshire County Council, with an assured confidence.
"Her amazing kindness shone through in her commitment to the community she served, with stalwart support for everyone around her. Sheila was a pillar of the community, and she will be sadly missed.”
Liz Davies, chairman of A4B the group supporting local amateur theatre companies said that Mrs Woodhouse has been a staunch supporter of the Borough Theatre and its amateur community for many years.
“We were always grateful for the support Sheila and Chris offered to A4B. They were regular guests at our annual awards presentation night and great advocates for the theatre wherever they went,” she said.
Jill Murray of AAODS said, “When Sheila agreed to become our president she undertook the role with great dignity and championed our society at every juncture, even becoming a registered chaperone to help accompany our Juniors, as well as other drama societies’ children, in their shows.
“ A truly lovely lady who charmed everyone and gave her time selflessly, she will be greatly missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.
“Our deepest condolences to Chris and all her family.”