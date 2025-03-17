A Brynmawr man charged with causing a Crickhowell woman’s death by dangerous driving in 2017 is due to stand trial at Cardiff Crown Court in March 2, 2026.
Sophie Brimble, 20, from Crickhowell, passed away following a road crash on Wednesday, July 26, 2017.
It is alleged that Jay Bayliss, 31 was responsible for the death of Miss Brimble whilst at the wheel of a Volkswagen Polo in Brynmawr.
A provisional trial date of March 2, 2026 has now been set at Cardiff Crown Court.
The defendant of Heol Onen, Brynmawr did not enter a plea and was awarded bail.
In the wake of Miss Brimble’s death eight years ago, her family issued a tribute that read, “Sophie Brimble/Jenkins - taken from us too soon.
“Love you always. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.
“Love Mum, Daddy Andrew, Chloe, Rhys, Nan, Aimee, Ben and Zach Xxxxxxxxxx.”