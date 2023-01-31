As rugby fans all over Monmouthshire prepare to enjoy the start of the Six Nations tournament this weekend Transport for Wales has today revealed details of a rail and bus services for Wales’ opening game s against Ireland on Saturday (February 4).
It follows a successful introduction for last year’s Autumn international series, a number of return coaches will be operating to compliment a full rail timetable.
They’ll be running from Llanelli, Abergavenny, Cwmbran, Caerphilly and Pontypridd with prices starting at £6 return.
To book TfW return coaches visit Coach | Wales v Ireland | Transport for Wales (tfw.wales)
More than 25,000 rugby fans are also expected to travel in and out of Cardiff by rail on Saturday, and customers are being urged to plan their journeys in advance and check before they travel.
Adam Terry, head of planning at Transport for Wales said: “We look forward to welcoming tens of thousands of rugby supporters onto our services for the first of Wales’ two home fixtures in this year’s Six Nations.
“We will have every available train in use and will be strengthening services to and from Cardiff to provide as much capacity as possible.
“Peak time rail services before and after the match are likely to be very busy, so passengers are advised to make use of earlier and later trains, or book one of the TfW coaches to ensure you have a guaranteed seat to get to the game and home afterwards.
“A queuing system will be in place at Cardiff Central after the game and we’ll be working alongside the other train operators to get passengers home as quickly and as safely as possible.”
Passengers are encouraged to familiarise themselves with the queuing system before travelling to the game.
TfW coaches will drop off and depart from Tresillian Way in Cardiff city centre, a short walk from the Principality Stadium. Return coach tickets must be booked in advance and existing rail tickets are not valid for coach travel. Capacity is limited and tickets will be issued on first come, first served basis.
Rugby supporters travelling to the Welsh capital on Friday, February 3 the day before the Wales v Ireland match, should be aware of industrial action taking by train drivers at 15 other train operating companies.
TfW staff are not involved in the strikes, but its services are likely to be busier than normal because there will be no Great Western Railway, West Midlands Railways, Avanti, or CrossCountry services operating on the Friday.
Great Western Railway services will be operating as normal on Saturday February 4 and they will once again be utilising their electric trains to provide extra capacity on the South Wales mainline.
For more information about the industrial action tomorrow, Wednesday, February 1 and Friday February 3 visit Train strikes | Rail strike dates and industrial action | TfW