WORK on a giant solar farm which was given the go ahead by the Welsh Government despite local opposition will cause traffic chaos, fear residents.
The solar farm on 103 acres of prime farmland between Abergavenny and Raglan is set to cover some 11 fields at Great House Farm, Penpergwm.
But locals who opposed the original planning application to Monmouthshire Council say they fear the construction work which is about to start will now cause “traffic mayhem” on access roads.
One resident, who doesn't wish to be named, said: "Access is solely via King Road, Penpergwm, for approximately 4km.
"This is a narrow, potholed road in places no wider than four metres. We are informed that up to 20 large HGVs will deliver on a daily basis.
"Concerns have been raised locally over just how this volume of traffic will affect the public’s use of this road, given that in the absence of passing places, neither two HGVs or indeed one small car and an HGV can pass.
"The site developers insist that a traffic management scheme will be put in place to stop traffic whilst goods are being delivered.
"To date, nobody has had sight of this plan. The prospect of traffic being held up on the busy B4598, the old Abergavenny to Raglan road, in both directions to allow free passage of HGVs alarms local residents.
"So far, no public notices regarding any temporary or more permanent restrictions on this road have been posted. This could indeed be a legal requirement."
Developers European Energy say they will hold a public meeting to address this, but residents fear it would "be after work has commenced".
"We are further informed that no senior management from European Energy intend to attend this meeting," claimed the local, who said the business appeared to have differing views on how things will proceed compared to commitments from plan applicants Renewable Connections.
"There is even a suggestion that once construction and commissioning is completed, European Energy may divest themselves of this project in favour of a third company, who may conceivably have further differing views."
The scheme to provide green power for some “9,000 homes” was opposed by campaign group ‘HUSTLE’ (Help Us Stop This Looming Eyesore), who feared the solar arrays would "look like prisoner of war camp Colditz" and be visible for miles.
But Welsh ministers who called the plan in gave the green light in 2023, with work now set to begin on the site, near the former Hardwick restaurant and Grade II-listed 16th Century Great House and Parc Lettis barn.
When the scheme was approved, John Leith, Renewable Connections development director, said: “Penpergwm Solar Farm will significantly support the Welsh Government’s decarbonisation and climate resilience targets.
"This includes generating 70 per cent of consumed electricity from renewable means by 2030.
"The solar farm will save an estimated 16,188 tonnes of CO2 each year, the equivalent of taking over 10,000 cars off Welsh roads, every year.
“It will also operate in synergy with the existing agricultural business, enabling sheep grazing to continue within the proposed development area, whilst allowing the farming enterprise to remain financially viable.”