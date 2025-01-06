A VACANCY on a town council following the death of a former mayor is set to be filled by appointment.
A deadline for at least 10 electors to request a by-election for the Blaenavon East seat, previously held on the town council by Alan Jones, passed in December.
As a result Blaenavon Town Council will now fill the vacancy by co-option when councillors agree to appoint a new councillor.
Chief officer Kevin Warren said: “The council will now deploy the co-option process which will commence this month.”
Mr Jones, who died in November aged 73, had been the mayor of Blaenavon on three occasions and had also represented the town on Torfaen Borough Council, for nine years, where he’d been a cabinet member before resigning from the unitary authority, on health grounds, in April 2021.