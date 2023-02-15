ABERGAVENNY Town Council have events lined up this March to celebrate the community.
In recognition of St David’s Day, members of Abergavenny Town Council will be at the entrance of the Market Hall offering locals the opportunity to show their ‘thanks’ to individuals, businesses and/or organisations within the community.
Members of the public will be able to write a message on a daffodil, expressing their gratitude or highlighting something of merit achieved by their chosen person or group.
The daffodil will then be placed on a banner, creating a ‘field of thanks’.
If people wish to, they can also make a donation to the Mayor’s chosen charities: Cwtch Angels, 7 Corners and Help for Kharkiv.