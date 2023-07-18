John Lewis, a former sailor who at the age of 37 became Abergavenny’s youngest mayor, has died at Nevill Hall Hospital.
Mr Lewis, a longtime member of the town’s Royal Naval Association, made an unforgettable contribution to the town when in 1968 he was one of a party of eight, who made a trip to Germany and helped forge the first bonds between Abergavenny and its twin town of Ostringen - a relationship which is still going strong today.
A spokesperson for Abergavenny Town Council said, “John Lewis was Mayor of Abergavenny in 1970-71. He is still to this day the youngest person to serve as Mayor of Abergavenny.
“In recent years we had the pleasure working with him archiving photographs and maps from years gone by, detailing the layout of the town and how it has changed over the years.
“He was a passionate local who was always seen at civic events and parades, supporting the townspeople in their endeavours. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to his family and friends at this sad time.”
Away from his council work, he was a former member of Abergavenny Light Opera Company and a devoted family man.
His funeral service will take place at St Mary’s Church on Wednesday, July 26 at 2pm.