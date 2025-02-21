A SIX-BEDROOM inn at the heart of Usk will be going under the hammer as a going concern in March.
The New Court Inn on Maryport Street has been “transformed” into a bustling hub for locals and visitors alike”, say auctioneers Paul Fosh Auctions, who are offering it for sale with a guide price of £399,000-plus.
A statement says: “Set within a vibrant community just a stone’s throw from Usk Castle and scenic riverside walks, the striking two-storey inn boasts a welcoming bar, a stylish split-level restaurant with seating for 55 guests, a commercial kitchen, and a conservatory leading to a delightful garden space.
“Upstairs, five beautifully appointed letting rooms provide an excellent income opportunity for anyone looking to continue the current inn or expand into AirBNB, while a sixth ensuite bedroom is partially renovated and ready for completion.
“The property also comes with planning permission to convert part of the building into a private residence, offering an ideal living space for new owners or an additional investment opportunity.”
“The current owners have poured their hearts into revitalising the New Court Inn, turning it into the charming and successful establishment it is today,” said Debra Bisley, who is handling the sale.
“It’s been an integral part of the community, and while it’s a shame to see it change hands, this sale presents an incredible opportunity for someone to take the reins and continue its success.”
Recent upgrades includea full electrical rewire in March 2021 with NAPIT certification, along with a brand-new central heating system and gas boiler.
Debra said: “For those seeking a turnkey business opportunity in one of Wales' most scenic and historic towns, the New Court Inn presents an unmissable chance to invest in both community and success.”
The Inn, is included in Paul Fosh Auctions online sale which starts from 12 noon on Tuesday, March 11, and ends from 5pm, on Thursday, March 13.