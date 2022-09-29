Tories defend council spending
Monmouthshire Tories have hit back at claims an £8 million overspend facing the county council is a result of them failing to put enough money aside while in control.
Labour formed a new administration to run the council in May when it made gains at the local government elections that wiped out the previous Conservative majority.
But a report due to go before a council scrutiny committee today (Tuesday, October 11) has outlined a predicted £8.8m overspend in the current financial year.
The report highlights longstanding areas of financial pressures common to many local authorities across Wales but the Labour cabinet member has also pointed the finger at the council’s previous Conservative leadership.
Councillor Rachel Garrick, who is responsible for resources, hit out at her predecessors and warned of “tough decisions” as it the council seeks to control its spending.
She said: “We have inherited low reserves from the previous Conservative administration. This has directly affected the way in which the council can withstand the current chaotic economic climate.
“We are working with officers to identify significant savings for the current financial year. Tough decisions will need to be made. We understand that we cannot spend money we do not have. We will work with all those who use and deliver our services to find new ways forward that protect our most vulnerable residents, our services and communities.”
Children’s services faces a £3.5m overspend blamed on an increasing number of high cost placements and continued use of agency staff while a “dramatic influx” requiring care has pushed adult social services over budget by £1.6m.
Former cabinet member Cllr Paul Pavia, however, said it should be recognised the county had been placed at the bottom of the funding pile by the Labour government in Cardiff Bay.
He said: “The council’s reserves have remained stable for many years and are always scrupulously monitored and reported on by the chief financial officer to council.
“But Monmouthshire is the lowest funded local authority in Wales. As the previous administration, we had to be as innovative and entrepreneurial as we could to maximise every pound we received from Welsh Government to ensure services were delivered and maintained but to also keep council tax as low as possible.”
For the current financial year MCC received £112m from the Welsh Government, meaning all 21 other authorities in Wales ranked above it in the funding award, despite it having received the biggest percentage incrase (11 per cent).
