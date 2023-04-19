A Councillor who has quit the Labour Party over plans to reduce bin collections has claimed others in the ruling group share his concerns.
Giles Davies, who had been Torfaen council Labour group’s chief whip – in charge of ensuring councillors follow the party line when voting in the council chamber – announced he had resigned from the party due to plans to only collect rubbish either once a month, or every three weeks, in the borough.
The councillor, who will now sit as independent outside of any group, said: “I’ve been listening to residents in my ward, a lot of them Labour supporters who never normally complain, and they are seething.”
The Labour run council has been consulting on the plans to change collections from March next year but a council survey only gives residents a preference of collections once a month or every three weeks with no option to keep fortnightly bin rounds.
The council, which says it needs to reduce collections to meet recycling targets, has also come under fire for a series of problems with refuse collections and a failure to upgrade its recycling centre which it has previously acknowledged is vital to it meeting the 70 per cent recycling target due to come into force in 2025.
The councillor had spoken out against the proposals at the end of March and said the council needed to improve its record on refuse collections before he could consider supporting any reductions.
In response council leader Anthony Hunt said alternative proposals would be listened to.
But in a Twitter post, in which he announced he had quit the Labour group, Cllr Davies said he was disappointed that other members of the group hadn’t backed him on the issue.
He wrote: “I have made my views public, but am extremely disappointed that no other Labour member has backed me publicly.
Cllr Davies told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that other members of the Labour group share his concerns.
He said: “I’ve had people from the group private message me to say they agree with me but when it came to the crunch they’ve not supported me.
Hopefully now I’ve come out they will support their residents, they don’t need to leave the group, but the survey should be stopped and the plan reversed.”
He added: “I explained my feelings and someone accused me of wanting to burn the planet, I thought that’s a bit childish, but it’s not that but we have to get our own house in order before putting something like this forward.”
As a result of leaving the group Cllr Davies will also lose his position as chair of the licensing committee meaning he will miss out on a senior salary of £8,793 paid on top of the £16,800 salary all councillors receive.