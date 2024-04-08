Celebrity hairdresser Phillip Mungeam has been awarded a highly-sought-after NHS contract to supply the whole of Wales with wigs for both cancer and alopecia clients. Phillip, the owner of Usk-based successful wig consultants Peruke, has been the preferred NHS supplier for south-east Wales for several years. This new contract means all NHS patients in Wales, who need wigs following hair loss for a variety of reasons, will be given Phillip’s information. ‘I’m so delighted to have won this contract,’ explained Phillip. ‘We already work with lots of hair loss clients, both from many Health Boards and privately, and are excited to take on this new challenge. We have major plans for expansion and can’t wait to have the opportunity to help so many more women regain their self-esteem.’ Already inducted in the National Hair Federation Wales Cymru’s Hall of Fame for his outstanding hairdressing abilities and his life-changing work with hair loss, Phillip also works with the Little Princess Trust, a worldwide organisation which helps children with hair loss from cancer or alopecia. To celebrate, Phillip will be holding an open clinic at Peruke in Llancayo on Saturday 27 April from 9-5. The event is free of charge for any person wanting to discuss hair loss or any hair or scalp worries. You do, however, need an appointment. Either phone 01291 673170 or email [email protected] There will be plenty of tea and coffee and you’ll be sent directions when you book. ‘It’ll be great to welcome new clients and work out how we can best help them,’ said Phillip. ‘You never know. Peruke may have the answer to your problems or concerns.’ Peruke, based at Llancayo just outside Usk, has been in existence for over seven years, supplying a wide range of hair replacement services, and consultation and advice is always freely available. ‘Making the decision to have a wig can feel overwhelming and daunting,’ said Phillip. ‘We understand this and are here to guide you. Whether you come to us as a private client or via an NHS referral as a result of cancer or alopecia, we are here to help.”