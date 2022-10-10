Top dough rises for the Abergavenny Baker
Abergavenny foodies looking to learn how to bake need not go far, thanks to an award-winning cookery school set up in the town.
‘Abergavenny Baker’ is a local business created by Dr Rachael Watson, who teaches people to make artisan bread from cultures around the world from Italian and British classics to Middle Eastern loaves.
A home-taught baker, Rachael started her business in 2015 - a venture that was miles away from her job as a General Practitioner, a profession that she has pursued for twenty years.
Originally from Cornwall, she was taught how to bake by her older sister from the age of six. and her love of baking has only grown over the years leading to the creation of the ‘Abergavenny Baker.’
She began teaching from her home on the slopes of the Sugarloaf, before the popularity of the courses convined her to open premises in the town centre.
Rachael said: “It was a big decision to invest in the shop but I’m really happy with that decision. Baking is a passion of mine so being able to explore that has been amazing.”
Settled in the Courtyard, in Lion Street the ‘Abergavenny Baker’ almost feels like a world away from the grey bluster of Wales.
Airy and bright, as soon as you enter the space, there is a holiday feel with its Mediterranean colours, patterns and large windows.
In spite of that, there is also an inherent sense of home to Rachael’s kitchen.The large table encourages studentsto stand around and talk to one another as they learn is often, a new skill.
It also gives people the opportunity to meet people from a variety of different ages and backgrounds.
The class welcomes participants,off all ages and background from teenagers and their parents to people in their eighties.
There are also visitors who have travelled as far as America and Australia to get a taste of what the classes have to offer.
The social nature of the activity further builds upon the feeling of security, which Rachael had always hoped the environment would inspire amongst her visitors.
Having been due to open the shop in April 2020, the opening of the new cookery school was put on hold due to the start of the Covid pandemic.
“It was very disappointing for the cookery school, as classes were becoming more and more popular and everyone was so excited at moving into a bigger space. Sadly though like businesses up and down the country we were forced to close down as the lockdowns began.”
Although she was able to start classes again in August 2020 albeit with reduced numbers she was soon forced to shut again in December as the pandemic spread.
However, as restrictions eased in 2021, the cookery school was given the go-ahead to reopen, much to Racheal’s delight and the delight of those taking part with many saying that the bakery class had been their first social activity since lockdown.
She said: “It was lovely to welcome people back after so long away. For many it was their first trip back out after the lockdowns and I even had people who had sadly lost loved ones during the pandemic say how therapeutic it was”.
Keen to show that anyone can bake ,Rachael has three domestic ovens in addition to the professional standard one in her kitchen as a sign that this is a hobby that can be taken up at home.
These are all conscious decisions Rachael wanted to include in her design as she wanted people in her classes to feel like they can go from her kitchen and be comfortable enough to bake in their own home.
Classes run once a week from 9:30am to 4:30pm at the cost of £160 per person. Participants are able to choose a class of their choice, Italian, Nordic and Sourdough proving to be the most popular amongst visitors, with seven to eight people present at each class.
Now as Christmas approaches, there will be themed classes available. The full experience includes breakfast, coffee (or wine) breaks and good company.
In the future, Rachael is planning a class on breads, beans and seasonal grains and has also spoken about possibly combining baking and chronic pain management, as she has opened a clinic using pain reprocessing therapy where the relaxed atmosphere of the kitchen and soothing act of baking, allows people to take in the health message without it becoming too overwhelming.
With all her future plans and after winning Best Cookery School in Food Award Wales in 2018, the ‘Abergavenny Baker’ has gone from strength to strength and looks set to become yet another gem in the local foodie community.
