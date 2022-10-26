Top Camra award for landlord Andrew
Local licensee Andrew Powell, who heads the great team responsible for making The Grofield pub in Abergavenny’s Baker Street one of the foremost places for drinking and casual dining in the area, has been given a special award by the Gwent branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).
The Campaign has been at the forefront of promoting traditional beer and cider for half a century and its annual Good Beer Guide is the best-selling guide to pubs that sell the best, well-kept beer and cider across the United Kingdom. In presenting the award, CAMRA’s local Pub Preservation Officer Martyn Groucutt, explained that for each year’s Guide the Gwent branch can nominate what members consider to be the top 38 pubs in their area, out of the many hundreds that exist.
He said that to be included in the Guide was a great achievement for a licensee.
“What is remarkable is that The Grofield has been included in the Guide for 10 consecutive years and he said that CAMRA wanted to mark this with a special certificate to honour the licensee and to congratulate Andrew Powell on consistently keeping excellent beers in tip-top condition over so many years,” said Martyn
