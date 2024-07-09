TONIGHT’S (Tuesday, July 9) Hozier concert at Chepstow Racecourse has been cancelled just hours before the performance was due to begin due to flooding.
The performance will not be rescheduled owing to other commitments, but organisers who made the announcement at lunchtime today say refunds will be issued automatically.
The devastating blow follows shows by Shania Twain and Tom Jones at the racecourse on Friday and Saturday as part of the Summer Sessions series.
A spokesperson for event organiser Cuffe and Taylor said: "Making this decision was extremely difficult for us, especially knowing that many of you planned your travels around the tour schedule.
"Unfortunately, due to the persistent heavy rainfall, the ground conditions left us with no other option. Both the concert arena and car parks are waterlogged and flooded.
"Despite our efforts to pump out the water and take corrective measures, the ongoing rain has prevented these efforts from being successful.
"Despite best efforts, rescheduling was not possible at this time due to existing schedule commitments. We are deeply grateful for your support and sincerely apologise to the incredible Hozier community for the inconvenience and disappointment.”
Irish musician Hozier posted: "Absolutely gutted to hear that the show tonight for Chepstow Summer Sessions has had to be cancelled due to flooding conditions.
“My sincere apologies to everyone who had a ticket for this evening, especially those who have made travel arrangements.
"Refunds will be issued automatically by the promoter. There’s nothing I can offer at this time beyond my sincere apologies and gratitude for your support. I hope we can do it again, Chepstow.”