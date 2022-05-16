Thunderstorm warning for much of Wales

The weather warning runs from 1pm this afternoon until 10pm this evening ( Met Office )

A YELLOW warning for thunder storms has been issued for much of mid and north Wales this afternoon.

The warning, issued by the Met Office, comes into force from 1pm on Monday afternoon, with a warning of scattered thunder storms bringing some disruption to travel.

The Met Office says: “During Monday afternoon thunderstorms are likely to develop over parts of Wales and the Midlands before moving northwards into northern England and develop over Northern Ireland.

“These are likely to bring some heavy rain to places with 20 mm of rain possible in 1-2 hours but also the risk of hail and thunder. The thunderstorms will clear from the south during the afternoon then die out altogether into the evening.

“There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

“Delays to train services are possible

“Some short term loss of power and other services is likely

“A chance of some flooding of homes and businesses or some damage to a few buildings or structures from lightning strikes.”