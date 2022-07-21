Thug jailed for violent attack on girlfriend in her home
A VIOLENT thug has been jailed for 18 months for punching, strangling and biting his churchgoing girlfriend in a jealous drunken rage.
George Edwards, 29, of Rifle Street, Blaenavon, has a history of violence including assaults on his grandmother, a pub bouncer and another partner, Cardiff Crown Court heard.
And he attacked his ‘terrified’ girlfriend on June 3 while on police bail for yet another assault, both attacks being carried out after he had been drinking.
Prosecutor Josh Scouller said in the first attack on May 9 he pinned her down on a bed using one of his fists.
He then attacked her again at her Cwmbran home on June 3 after the couple had been to a bowling alley, turning aggressive after she refused to give him £50 and strangling, punching and biting her and pulling her hair.
Edwards admitted common assault on May 9 and assault occasioning actual bodily harm against his now ex-girlfriend on June 3.
Tom Roberts, for Edwards, said: “The defendant is genuinely remorseful for both incidents.
“He has taken steps to address his alcohol addiction.”
Jailing Edwards, Recorder Victoria Hillier told him: “You challenged your victim about sleeping with other men which she had not done. You pulled her hair and you used your other hand to strangle her.
“You had one hand around her throat and it’s described that you used a lot of force.
“You pinned her down to the bed and you tried to kick her in the face.
“She was screaming, ‘Please stop! Someone call the police!’ and she wasn’t sure if she lost consciousness.”
The judge added: “In her victim impact statement she said she describes how her confidence has been knocked, she has lost two stone in weight and has lost her job due to the issues it has caused her.
“She feels terrified and constantly watches the doorbell cam in fear that you will show up.”
