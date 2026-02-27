BLAENAVON Town Council and Torfaen Voluntary Alliance (TVA) are pleased to announce the launch of a new Community Transport Pilot Scheme designed to support residents in Blaenavon, Forgeside, and surrounding communities.
The scheme will test a community-led, volunteer-based transport model aimed at improving access to essential services, health appointments, community groups, and everyday necessities.
The initiative represents a key component of the wider North Torfaen Community Led Transport Scheme, developed through partnership working and extensive community engagement, where residents consistently identified transport as a key barrier to accessing appointments and local services.
It forms part of an ongoing effort to enhance wellbeing, strengthen community resilience, and ensure residents can access vital services locally.
Councillor Angela Lewis, Deputy Mayor of Blaenavon Town Council, said, “Blaenavon has always been a community where people look out for each other. This pilot brings that spirit to life by ensuring residents who struggle with transport are not left isolated. We are proud to work with TVA and local partners to start shaping a longterm, community led solution that meets local needs.”
Aimi Morris, Chief Executive Officer of Torfaen Voluntary Alliance, added, “This pilot is about enabling the community to take the lead. Whether by becoming a volunteer driver or helping us shape how the scheme operates, local people are at the heart of this model. We want to make it easier, safer, and more accessible for residents to reach appointments, social activities, and everyday essentials.”
The pilot will focus on two key forms of community involvement.
Local volunteers with a full UK driving licence and access to an insured, road legal vehicle can help residents reach health or wellbeing appointments, community groups and with essential shopping
Volunteer drivers will have mileage expenses covered and receive guidance, training, and support from partner organisations.
Residents who may not drive can still contribute by providing local knowledge and ideas, supporting community engagement and promotion, and helping shape how the scheme grows and evolves.
No previous transport experience is needed just a desire to support the local community.
The pilot is delivered through a robust partnership that includes Blaenavon Town Council, Torfaen Voluntary Alliance, Community Trustees, Torfaen County Borough Council, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, and Community Transport Association (CTA)
The model emphasises collaboration, transparency, sustainability, and inclusivity ensuring that local voices guide the development of the scheme.
As a step toward long term community transport, this pilot marks the first stage toward establishing a sustainable, community run transport solution for North Torfaen.
The scheme will begin operating once a team of local volunteer drivers is in place, and recruitment is now open.
As part of the scheme, TVA is now seeking volunteer drivers, and community volunteers to get involved and help bring the scheme to life.
You can telephone 01495 365610, email [email protected]. Or complete the short online form via Blaenavon Town Council’s website at www.Blaenavontowncouncil.co.uk.
