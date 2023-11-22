Three people have been taken to hospital following a collision which has closed the B4233 Old MonmouthmRoad just outside Abergavenny.
Gwent Police has confirmed officers are present at the scene along with teams from the fire and rescue service and the Welsh Ambulance Service.
A spokesperson said: "We received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the B4233 Old Monmouth Road, Abergavenny, shortly after 5pm today.
"Officers are currently in attendance along with the fire and ambulance services.
"A woman was taken to the University Hospital of Wales with life-threatening injuries and two other people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries."
They have also confirmed the road remains closed in both directions.