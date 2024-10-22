The tale begins in 1842. A year when British East India Company troops faced fierce fighting in the first Anglo-Afghan War, Queen Victoria became the first British monarch to travel by train, China ended the First Opium War, the New York Philharmonic performed its first concert, London’s notorious Pentonville Prison is completed, Josef Groll brews the first pilsner beer in the city of Pilsen, the UK’s Mines Act 184 prohibits all women and boys under 10 years old from going underground, Giuseppe Verdi releases his third opera “Nabucco” and Captain Rice Davies Powell commissioned the building of a gothic mansion alongside the River Tawe.