At the first gathering of many at the feet of the old Tommy, Rev. Connop L. Price read, “We dedicate this Memorial in loving memory of those who have fallen in the Great War. May their example inspire us to courage in the greater war against all evil; may their memory ever burn brightly in those who, here or elsewhere, remember their deeds, and strengthened by their fellowship look forward to reunion with them in the inheritance of the Saints in light. They whom this memorial commemorates were numbered among those, who at the call of King and Country, left all that was dear to them, endured hardness, faced danger, and finally passed out of the sight of men by the path of duty and self-sacrifice, giving up their own lives that others might live in freedom. Let those who come after see to it that their names be not forgotten.”