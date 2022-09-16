The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II - who will be there and how to watch it

What time will the State Funeral begin?

An hour by hour guide

6.30am: the lying-in-state ends and Westminster Hall is closed to the public.

10.44am: the coffin will be loaded onto the state gun carriage for the short procession to Westminster Abbey, followed on foot by the King and senior members of the Royal family, arriving at 10.52am.

11am: funeral service begins.

11.55am: towards the end of the service, Last Post will be played followed by a national two-minute silence that will be observed in the Abbey and across the country. A lament played by the Queen’s piper will bring an end to the service.

Around midday: the coffin will then be placed back on the gun carriage and taken to Wellington Arch in a procession, led by members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, together with NHS workers, officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland and the British Armed Forces.

3.06pm: the coffin arrives at Windsor where the public are expected to line the route.

4pm: televised committal ceremony in St George’s Chapel, Windsor, at the end of which the Lord Chamberlain will break his stick of office over the coffin and it will be lowered into the royal vault, out of view.

7.30pm: A private interment in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, the tiny venue where Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will be reunited with Prince Philip’s coffin and they will be interred.