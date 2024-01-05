As Christmas has finally come to an end, Monmouthshire County Council has given its thanks to the generous donations from residents and local companies to the Christmas Wishes campaign; as it is revealed almost 450 of the county's most vulnerable and needy children and young people have received gifts.
Now in its eighth year, the campaign has grown significantly, and the Children's Social Care team have worked tirelessly to deliver the toys and gifts in the two weeks leading up to the holidays.
Major contributors to the campaign include Monmouthshire Building Society, Vistry Group, Edenstone Group, Morgan Sindall, Maddison Alex Martial Arts Academy, Abergavenny Boxing Club, Unison, Magor Brewery Helping Hands for Charity, Monmouthshire Councillors, Monmouthshire Community Hubs, Archbishop Rowan Williams Church in Wales School, King Henry VIII 3-19 School and residents.
MCC Cabinet Member for Social Care, Safeguarding and Accessible Health Services, Cllr Ian Chandler, said: "We want to ensure that Monmouthshire's most vulnerable children and young people are not forgotten this Christmas. We thank everyone who generously contributed to our Christmas Wishes campaign."
A spokesperson from MCC added: "The Social Work team has received positive feedback from families, many of whom were unable to purchase gifts for their children. This campaign has brought joy and happiness to those who need it the most."