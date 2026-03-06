On another occasion in 1910, he was sued by a farmer for wrongful distraint on some of his animals. James Straker had levied a distress for unpaid rent on the farmer’s father but as well as taking his father’s goods, James had taken some of his animals to sell at auction to settle the debt. There is no mention in the report as to how much was owed but the sale realised £45. When cross-examined, the farmer admitted that he had suggested some of his animals could be sold to help his father out. The judgement was therefore given in favour of James Straker.