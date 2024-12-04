We’re all used to seeing pictures of the past in stark black and white but now for the first time there’s a chance to see how the past really looked. Our new series takes applies a colourisation process to some familiar scenes in towns in Wales and the borders and transforms them in to glorious colour.

If you have a picture you’d like to see featured please email it to [email protected]

Like the old tuck shops, the grocery stores of yesteryear boasted an elusive charm. In contrast to the bright light neon and sterile blandness of the supermarket aisle, the old shops always appeared dimly lit, atmospheric and welcoming. Standing like an old sentry in front of the shelves, which offered a beguiling array of stacked products, a cheerful gentleman would be on hand in a white coat with a welcoming demeanour and a comprehensive knowledge of the goods his shop stocked. Check out this picture of Abergavenny’s Basil Jones to sample the proof in this particular pudding. ( Supplied. )

Who here doesn’t like a long refreshing swig of purple berry juice at the end of the day? The Ribena factory in Coleford has been producing the cordial drink since 1947. During the Second World War, it was valued for its vitamin C content and the company’s owners HW Carter would later decide that production in The Forest of Dean would be preferable to its manufacturing base in Bristol.Pictured are workers examining the latest batch of blackberries that had been delivered to the factory prior to being processed. No picking now lads! ( Supplied )