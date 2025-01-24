We’re all used to seeing pictures of the past in stark black and white but now for the first time there’s a chance to see how the past really looked. Our new series takes applies a colourisation process to some familiar scenes in towns in Wales and the borders and transforms them in to glorious colour.

If you have a picture you’d like to see featured please email it to [email protected]

The year was 1975, the venue was Ostringen and the opponents for the lads from Abergavenny were none other than the giants of German football, Bayern Munich.The match between Abergavenny Select and Bayern Munich Youth ended in favour of the most successful team in Germany’s footballing history, but it was a close-run thing. And if it wasn’t for the twin town football exchanges between our little patch of Monmouthshire and its Deutschland counterparts, the game between a bunch of local lads and the Bundesliga big-shots would never have happened. Coach Terry Hodgins went along with the lads for their date with destiny and recalled telling them beforehand, “Stay sober, watch your language, don’t be a prima donna and you might even come home with a trophy.” ( Pic supplied )

It takes a lot to handle an old cow safely, and there's no one better for the job than a farmer. Pictured is 81-year-old Elizabeth Blears, in 1980 on her Forest of Dean farm in the depths of a bleak midwinter. Elizabeth embodied girl power long before the Spice Girls left a bad taste in our mouths and terrible ringing in our ears. She had been running the 66-acre dairy farm single-handedly since the death of her husband in 1960. ( Pic supplied )