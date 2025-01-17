It's a right royal rocket from the crypt for you this week folks. It’s Prince Philip back in 1963 cracking a joke with some young chaps from St Mary’s Priory.As you can see from the expressions on the young lads’ faces, whatever the Duke Of Edinburgh is talking about has seemingly left the one on the left with a causal air of indifference, the one in the middle in a state of scholarly concern, and the one on the right just appears to be tickled pink.Look carefully in the windows above Crown Wallpapers and you’ll see a fair few faces making a day of it and enjoying the royal spectacle. You’ll also see there’s a couple of windows also bricked in and god alone knows what’s lurking behind them! Yet keen students of history will know the workmanship was carried out in the name of the progressive window tax of 1696. Some things change and some don’t but those there windows remain bricked in to this day. And of course, just behind one of the photographers and standing on a red carpet in the middle of Monk Street is none other than Queen Elizabeth II with a rare smile on her face.The Queen and Prince Philip’s visit occurred in the same year that The Beatles came to town and both are remembered with a great deal of affection. ( Pic supplied )